ALOR SETAR, Jan 17 — A 17-year-old teenager who was swimming with three friends at the Lubuk Semilang Recreational Forest waterfall near Langkawi yesterday, drowned while trying to save one of his friends who fell into the deep end of the waterfall.

Langkawi District Police Chief, ACP Khairul Azhar Nuruddin, stated that the victim, Muhammad Hafiz Zaini, was found drowned, while his three friends were safe.

“Initial investigations found that the victim and his three friends had travelled to Lubuk Semilang by motorcycle. They then hiked to the location, which is approximately 500 meters (m) from the parking area.

“While swimming, one of the victim’s friends fell into a deep-water area. The victim immediately entered that area to rescue his friend, but as he did not know how to swim, he drowned,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He added that two of the friends managed to rescue the first friend who fell, but they were unable to save the victim, who had already submerged.

“The victim’s friends then contacted 999 to report the incident. At approximately 2:35 pm, the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) successfully located the victim’s body wedged between rocks.

“The water depth at the scene is approximately 4.5m. The body has been sent to the Forensic Unit of Sultanah Maliha Hospital, Langkawi, for a post-mortem,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kedah JBPM Zone 4 Langkawi Chief, Fire Superintendent Mohd Zamri Abd Ghani, stated that they received the emergency call at 1:37 pm and arrived at the location about 20 minutes later.

“A total of six personnel from the Langkawi Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) were deployed to the scene. Upon arrival, they were informed of a drowning victim. Firefighters conducted a surface search around the area where the victim was reported missing.

“The victim was eventually located at the bottom of the waterfall area, and the Water Rescue Team (PPDA) divers went down to retrieve him. The victim was confirmed dead by medical officers, and the body has been handed over to the police,” he said. — Bernama