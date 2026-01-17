KULIM, Jan 17 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the opening of a People’s Service Centre in Padang Serai does not mean he will contest in the parliamentary constituency in the next election.

On the contrary, he explained that the service centre aims to facilitate access for the people in southern Kedah to any assistance channelled by the federal government.

“No, that is too early (to determine the seat). As I said earlier as the joint chairman of the State Development Action Council (MTPN) I have an office in Kedah but there (Alor Setar), here in southern Kedah so it is easier for the people to access.

“I may contest, I may not. It may be here, it may be somewhere else. So it’s still open, I haven’t officially said that the opening of this service centre, here I’m contesting, there’s no mention of that,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after the opening ceremony of the Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail People’s Service Centre, Padang Serai, near here last night.

Saifuddin Nasution, who is also the secretary-general of Pakatan Harapan (PH), previously won the Kulim-Bandar Baharu parliamentary seat, but lost in the 15th general election.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin Nasution, who is also the chairman of the Kedah PKR State Leadership Council (MPN), said the party would streamline its work throughout this year and become an effective opposition in the state.

He said as the opposition in Kedah, the duty of PH representatives in Kedah is not just to criticise the state government, but also to provide solutions to the people’s problems.

“It’s different at the centre, in Kedah we are the opposition. So we need to play an effective role as a check and balance, so we need to start with a neat organisation and accurate information.

“After three years as the joint chairman of MTPN Kedah, I can monitor the achievement of the federal government’s projects, if there is a problem that involves the state government, we will convey it,” he said. — Bernama