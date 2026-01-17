KLANG, Jan 17 — The government is continuously exploring the most effective ways to strengthen efforts to expand the network of Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) assistance to ensure its objective of helping the less fortunate is achieved.

Minister of Finance II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said these efforts include widening the network of participating retail outlets, particularly by involving more small shops, to make it more convenient for the public to access essential daily necessities.

He added that more products, including locally made items, will be incorporated into the SARA programme to provide consumers with greater choice in obtaining essential goods.

“Previously, the assistance covered only basic necessities. We later expanded it to include consumable items such as toothpaste and other daily-use products.

“However, as we enhance and broaden the network of participating outlets, we must also ensure that effective monitoring mechanisms are in place so that the initiative truly benefits the people,” he said.

Amir Hamzah was speaking to reporters after officiating the MyPlus Community Day at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (Perempuan) Bukit Kuda here today.

Also present were PLUS Berhad chairman Datuk Mohamad Nasir Ab Latif, members of the PLUS board of directors, and UEM Group Berhad managing director Datuk Amran Hafiz Affifudin.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reportedly said yesterday that the improvements to the SARA assistance were formulated with full commitment to ensure that the people are able to meet their basic needs in a more structured, targeted and continuous manner.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Anwar said that the initiative was in line with the Madani Government’s determination to ease the cost-of-living burden currently faced by the people, noting that 3.1 million single individuals also began receiving SARA benefits yesterday through direct crediting into their MyKad.

Earlier today, Treasury secretary-general Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican said that monthly SARA disbursements, which began on Jan 9, had recorded spending of nearly one-third of the total allocation of approximately RM624.97 million as of Jan 13.

In a separate development, Amir Hamzah expressed hope that there would be no further cases of applicants submitting inaccurate information in applications for government aid, including the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) assistance.

“I hope there will not be many such cases. However, when the government finds that there has been an improper method, as in this instance, the assistance will be withdrawn,” he said, commenting on a case involving an individual who was allegedly eligible to receive STR despite having rental income from six houses that exceeded the eligibility threshold.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF), in a statement on Jan 14, said the government reserves the right to withdraw any form of assistance, including STR, if applicants are found to have submitted inaccurate information. — Bernama