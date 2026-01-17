JITRA, Jan 17 — The General Operations Force (GOF) has smashed a human trafficking syndicate led by three locals and a Myanmar national in two operations here and in Nibong Tebal, Seberang Perai Selatan, Penang on Wednesday and Thursday.

GOF Northern Brigade commander SAC Balveer Singh Mahindar Singh said 16 illegal immigrants believed to be Myanmar nationals — nine men and seven women aged between 16 and 35 — were detained.

He said the first operation at the Jitra Toll Plaza southbound was conducted by the Intelligence Branch of the GOF Northern Brigade headquarters, in cooperation with the Kubang Pasu Police headquarters at about 4 am on Wednesday.

“In the operation, police arrested two local men and a 16-year-old girl believed to be involved in human trafficking and migrant smuggling, using two vehicles — an MPV and an SUV.

“Further checks revealed 16 illegal immigrants believed to be from Myanmar, all of whom had entered the country via unregulated routes from neighbouring countries,” he told a press conference here today.

He added that the two men in their 40s and the girl were believed to act as ‘transporters’, using rented vehicles to transport the foreign nationals.

He said one of the men and the girl was father and daughter.

Balveer Singh said interrogation revealed the suspects had been promised payment to transport the foreign nationals and that they were believed to have carried out such activities several times over the past eight months.

The team seized the MPV and SUV, 18 mobile phones, cash, and various jewellery items, with a total value exceeding RM254,030.

“Records show that two of the three suspects have prior criminal records; however, they tested negative for drugs and other prohibited substances,” he added.

Following the initial arrests, a Myanmar man in his 30s, believed to be the syndicate leader, was detained in Nibong Tebal, the following day.

All four suspects were detained under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 for 28 days until Feb 11, while the foreign nationals involved were remanded for 14 days under the Immigration Act 1959/63 until Jan 28.

The case has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Division of the Kubang Pasu Police headquarters. The four suspects are being investigated under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (ATIPSOM) Act 2007, while the foreign detainees are investigated under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Meanwhile, Balveer Singh said that last year, 14 investigation papers were opened under ATIPSOM Act, involving 17 men and one woman, with total seizures amounting to RM631,380.

Under the Immigration Act 1959/63, he said 102 cases were recorded last year, involving 500 arrests, with total seizures exceeding RM1.3 million. — Bernama