KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh has warned that the party is suffering from a long-standing “denial syndrome” and must confront uncomfortable truths about its standing among voters if it hopes to recover politically.

Speaking at the party annual assembly, Dr Akmal said Umno had repeatedly failed to address the root causes of its electoral losses, instead reassuring itself after defeats without making meaningful changes.

“That disease is the denial syndrome. When we lose, we say it is fine. We tell ourselves we will win next time, but we change nothing.

“We lost twice, yet we said it was acceptable because at least we were part of the government. But is that all we want to be, merely fragments?,” he said in his speech.

He also urged party leaders and delegates to reflect honestly on whether they were still connected to grassroots sentiment.

He then said public perception of Umno should not be assessed solely through official programmes or internal discussions.

“The real sentiment on the ground is what matters,” he said, adding that party members should stop focusing only on pleasant rhetoric and instead confront difficult realities.

While acknowledging that Umno leaders, ministers and state leaders were working hard, Dr Akmal said effort alone was not enough if the public did not feel its impact.

He explained that scepticism towards Umno’s political alliances remained widespread.

Dr Akmal also drew comparisons with the period before the 15th General Election, when Datuk Seri Najib Razak was prime minister and substantial assistance had been extended to the public.

“I do not deny that we work hard and do many things for the people. But remember, during the time of Datuk Seri Najib Razak, a great deal was also given to the rakyat.

“The former prime minister was from Umno. Yet what was the result in the GE15? We lost.

“So we must ask ourselves honestly. Are we doing the right thing now?,” he added.

He added that if Umno were to suffer another electoral defeat, responsibility would fall squarely on the party president, not the grassroots.

Addressing criticism that he was not aligned with the leadership, Dr Akmal said dissent should not be mistaken for disloyalty.

“The most rebellious child is often the one who loves his father the most, because he cannot bear to see his father being deceived.

“I may have no personal interests to protect. But what matters is that Umno must rise again to where it belongs. That is all I want,” he said.

He then went on to say that members who were angry and disappointed should be brought back into the party fold as part of efforts to rebuild from within.