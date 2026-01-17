KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has cautioned that the United States’ plan to impose an additional 25 per cent tariff on countries trading with Iran risks placing undue pressure on third countries and distorting global commerce.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Umno general assembly today, Mohamad stressed that Malaysia has no direct trade with Iran and only engages the Islamic republic through intermediaries due to existing US sanctions.

“The decision to impose tariffs is ultimately President Trump’s prerogative,” he said.

“However, Malaysia was also affected, and even close US neighbours such as Canada and Mexico were not spared.

“It is unfortunate that free trade is increasingly being used as a weapon, as this only adds to instability in the political climate.

“We do not want such measures to be taken unless there are genuine injustices that justify them,” he said.

Mohamad urged governments to rely on the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to resolve trade disputes fairly, warning that unilateral measures risk undermining global norms.

Trump recently announced plans to expand punitive measures by targeting any US trading partner that continues commercial ties with Iran.

The move is intended to deepen the economic squeeze on Tehran, whose economy has been battered by sanctions, inflation and high unemployment.

It follows a separate warning from Trump threatening military action against Iran’s leadership should further anti-government protesters be killed.

Weeks of unrest have gripped the country, with thousands reportedly dead in a sweeping government crackdown.