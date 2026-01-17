KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Umno has pushed back against calls for the party to sever ties with DAP, saying it was never politically aligned with the party in the first place and had only agreed to govern the country together to ensure stability after the last general election.

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) did not form a coalition with DAP, but instead entered into a governing agreement following the post-election deadlock in 15th general election.

“We have never been together with DAP. What we did was enter into an agreement to govern the country.,” Mohamad, better known as Tok Mat, told reporters at the media centre during the Umno General Assembly 2025 here.

“Umno or Barisan Nasional made that commitment because we wanted to save the country and ensure it was governed, as the nation was without a government for more than five days after the election for the first time,” he added.

According to Mohamad, Umno’s priority at the time was to prevent prolonged political uncertainty, which he said would ultimately harm the people.

“A country without a government is a very bad thing, and in the end the rakyat will bear the consequences,” he said.

Mohamad stressed that Umno’s role in the unity government was based on a formal agreement and clear boundaries, rejecting claims that the party was merely tagging along in the administration.

“That is why we are in the government. We have an agreement. We are not merely passengers.

“There are red lines that we have already set, and that is why I am reminding everyone again, as many people seem to have forgotten, especially our partners,” he said.

He also reminded Umno’s partners not to take the party for granted, reiterating a message he had previously delivered to the party’s Youth and Women’s wings.

“Although we are in the Cabinet, don’t take us for granted,” he said.