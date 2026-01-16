PUTRAJAYA, Jan 16 — Malaysia must do more to ensure reforms under the MADANI framework are truly rooted in justice, integrity and moral conviction, stressing that progress cannot rely on routine approaches alone but requires addressing deep-seated systemic failures.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said policies that appear lofty in rhetoric but are hypocritical in practice would inevitably contradict the very ideals of justice, honour and liberty they claim to uphold, adding that genuine reform must be grounded in conviction, courage and consistency.

Speaking at the MADANI Lecture held here yesterday, Anwar said being truly “rooted” or mengakar ke bumi demands going beyond routine approaches, acknowledging that while existing systems are not total failures, many underlying causes of injustice and corruption have been clearly identified and must now be addressed decisively.

Anwar also said that Malaysia’s reform agenda under the MADANI framework places strong emphasis on governance and the eradication of systemic corruption inherited from the past, noting that the country has long been associated internationally with the 1MDB financial scandal.

He said recent enforcement actions, including the unprecedented move to charge the head of the armed forces, reflect the government’s courage of conviction and determination to uphold accountability, despite the political and institutional challenges involved.

“No country, however wealthy, can remain strong or improve education, public health and infrastructure if billions are lost through corruption,” he said, while stressing that good governance must be accompanied by balance, including moral and ethical considerations, to ensure sustainable national development.

On the economic front, Anwar said Malaysia is positioning itself as an emerging hub for investment, particularly in new technologies such as artificial intelligence, digitalisation and energy transition, while strengthening regional connectivity through major infrastructure initiatives, including cross-border and undersea cable projects linking Peninsular Malaysia with Sabah and Sarawak.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki exhibits cash seized during an investigation linked to a former army chief at a press conference at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya on January 15, 2026. — Picture by Yusof Isa

However, he cautioned that economic progress and technological advancement must not come at the expense of identity and values. He emphasised that the country is neither exclusively aligned with the East nor the West and must preserve its cultural, spiritual, and moral foundations.

In this context, Anwar said the philosophy of menggapai langit, mengakar di bumi should guide national development, particularly in education, where the pursuit of new knowledge, technology and innovation must be firmly rooted in tradition, aqidah, akhlaq and enduring values.

He said the government has introduced a new higher education plan aimed at integrating knowledge acquisition with truth, righteousness and wisdom, stressing that academic excellence devoid of values would only result in contradictions and moral failure.

Anwar also said that the responsibility of the younger generation is to take education seriously, saying excellence in learning is an obligation not only to oneself and one’s family, but also to society, the nation and the ummah.

Anwar said Islam encourages continuous learning, humility and critical thinking, and cannot be reduced to superficial understanding or limited exposure.

Meanwhile, the MADANI Lecture also featured distinguished speaker Sheikh Dr Tahir Wyatt, whose engagement with the youth, Anwar said, reflected the importance of deep scholarship, wisdom and ethical grounding in addressing contemporary challenges.

Sheikh Dr Tahir Wyatt delivers a speech during the Majlis Ilmu Madani attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the Seri Perdana Complex in Putrajaya on January 15, 2026. — Bernama pic

Earlier, during a 30-minute talk, Sheikh Dr Tahir Wyatt emphasised that true success, as defined by Islam, is not measured by worldly achievements but by complete submission to Allah.

Wyatt said the Quran’s command to “not die except as Muslims,” is in fact a command to live in a constant state of submission to Allah, as no one knows when death will come. He also noted that submission is especially difficult for those with strong egos.

“People often resist truth not due to a lack of evidence, but because pride prevents them from surrendering. However, with iman, submission becomes a source of peace,” he shared.

He also reminded Muslims that beyond individual responsibility, the ummah carries a collective duty to remain united.

Wyatt is a senior researcher and lecturer in Islamic studies and comparative religion. He embraced Islam at the age of 15. — Bernama