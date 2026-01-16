ALOR SETAR, Jan 16 — A woman was killed after the motorcycle she was riding was hit by a Thai-registered van that allegedly ran a red light in Napoh, near Kubang Pasu, last night.

Kubang Pasu district police chief Supt Mohd Radzi Abdul Rahim identified the deceased as Fatin Nursyafikah Haris Bawijad, 22, who worked as an eatery assistant.

“Police received information about a road accident involving a motorcycle and a van at about 10.30 pm. Initial investigations found that the incident occurred when the male van driver, a 60-year-old Thai national who was travelling to Satun, Thailand, failed to stop at a red traffic light.

“The van then collided with the victim’s motorcycle, which was coming from the left of the junction. As a result of the collision, the victim died at the scene due to severe injuries,” he said in a statement today.

He said the van driver was not injured and has been detained for investigation under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama