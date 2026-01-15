KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Novo Nordisk today announced that its weight-loss drug, Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4mg), is now officially available in Malaysia, offering a new treatment option for adults living with obesity or who are overweight with related health issues.

The launch comes as Malaysia grapples with a growing health crisis. The latest National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) 2023 revealed that 54.4 per cent of Malaysian adults are classified as overweight or living with obesity.

Wegovy is a once-weekly injectable medication that works by mimicking a natural gut hormone (GLP-1) that targets areas in the brain to regulate hunger and cravings. It is intended to be used alongside a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

Medical experts have welcomed the new treatment, stressing that obesity is a complex disease, not a simple matter of lifestyle choices.

“Obesity is a biological, behavioural, and environmental condition, and not simply the result of lack of discipline,” said Professor Dr Rohana Abdul Ghani, President of the Malaysian Obesity Society.

She added that misunderstanding and stigma often create emotional barriers that make weight management even more challenging.

Endocrinologist Emeritus Professor Dr Chan Siew Pheng stressed the need for a holistic approach, noting that the body's metabolism often works to regain lost weight.

“By integrating medication with personalised dietary and lifestyle interventions, we can significantly improve patient outcomes,” she said.

The link between obesity and other serious health complications was also highlighted.

Datuk Seri Dr Azhari Rosman, a senior consultant cardiologist, stressed that obesity is a major risk factor for heart disease, and effective management is essential for improving overall health.

Dr Praful Chakkarwar, General Manager of Novo Nordisk Malaysia, described the launch as a "pivotal moment" and part of a broader strategy that includes local clinical research and public health initiatives to redefine obesity management in the country.