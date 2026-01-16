KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — The late former Kinabatangan MP, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, was posthumously discharged and acquitted by the Sessions Court here on Friday of three corruption charges involving RM2.8 million.

The ruling was made after the prosecution informed the court that it did not intend to proceed with the case following Bung Moktar’s death on December 5, 2025, according to Sinar Harian.

The former Sabah Umno chief had been suffering from kidney failure and a severe lung infection.

However, Judge Rosli Ahmad confirmed that the trial against Bung Moktar’s widow, Datin Seri Zizie Izette A. Samad, will proceed.

The Attorney General’s Chambers rejected her representation to have the abetment charges against her dropped. The court has set new trial dates for her case in March.

Bung Moktar, who was the non-executive chairman of Felcra at the time of the alleged offences, was first charged on May 3, 2019.

He faced three counts of obtaining cash bribes totaling RM2.8 million as an inducement to secure Felcra’s approval for a RM150 million investment in Public Mutual unit trusts.

He was accused of receiving the bribes from a Public Mutual investment agent through his wife, Zizie Izette. The offences were alleged to have occurred at a Public Bank branch in Taman Melawati in June 2015.

Zizie Izette continues to face three charges of abetting her husband in relation to the same offences.