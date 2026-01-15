PETALING JAYA, Jan 15 — Construction of the Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link connecting Malaysia and Singapore is progressing smoothly and is expected to be completed on schedule by the end of this year, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said.

He said most physical infrastructure works are complete, with the project now in the process of installing RTS systems.

“Inside the stations, the buildings and structural works are complete. We are now installing the systems ahead of testing, which is essential before operations can begin. Extensive testing will therefore be carried out over the coming months.

“The trains are already undergoing testing on tracks in Johor Bahru, and we expect everything to progress smoothly so the project can be completed by December and begin operations in January 2027,” he said.

He spoke to reporters after delivering a keynote address at the Malaysian Real Estate and Housing Developers’ Association (REHDA) Institute’s The CEO Series 2026 conference here today, attended by its chairman, Datuk Jeffrey Ng Tiong Lip.

Loke said a new bill to enable joint (co-located) border controls for the Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link, set to be tabled at the next parliamentary session, is crucial before operations begin.

“Without this law, we cannot establish co-located customs, immigration and quarantine (CIQ) stations, which would allow Singaporean officers at Bukit Chagar and Malaysian officers at Woodlands North.

“This is a bilateral cooperation and understanding that is crucial to ensuring the effectiveness of the RTS,” he said.

On the Bukit Chagar Integrated Development, he said it should adopt Hong Kong’s Central-style model, connecting surrounding buildings through pedestrian walkways linked to JB Sentral.

“JB Sentral and Bukit Chagar are nearly 300 metres apart, so integration between the two is needed for people to easily access buses and trains,” he said.

Earlier, Loke witnessed the launch of the REHDA Institute Youth Initiative (RIYI), a national programme to strengthen university-industry collaborations and bolster the workforce. — Bernama