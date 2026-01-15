HONG KONG, Jan 15 — After months of speculation, Charlene Choi has finally made it official — and she did so with her trademark candour and good humour.

The 43-year-old Cantopop star confirmed her romance with fitness coach Elvis Lam at a fan event held at a tea store in Hong Kong’s Tsim Sha Tsui district on Tuesday, which drew close to 1,000 fans.

When asked about her “rumoured” boyfriend, Choi was quick to correct the record: “You can omit the word ‘rumoured’ now.”

Standing beside her was Twins groupmate Gillian Chung, who added with a smile: “Isn’t it very obvious already?”

Lam, who is 10 years Choi’s junior, has also had a noticeable influence on her lifestyle.

The singer previously shared that she has been hiking and exercising more frequently these days, crediting him for inspiring her to adopt healthier habits and feel better overall.

When reporters pushed a little further and asked whether the couple works out together regularly, Choi laughed it off, replying playfully: “Hey, one question a day is fine! I’m really happy. That’s all I’ll say.”

Rumours about the pair first surfaced last year after fans spotted Choi and Lam together at a concert by Hong Kong singer-songwriter Terence Lam in August.

The chatter intensified in November when Lam appeared front and centre in a photo from Choi’s birthday celebration — standing right next to her — and when Choi teased her relationship status in an interview with Hong Kong media.

The confirmation also comes with some personal history in the background. Choi was previously married to singer-actor Ronald Cheng from 2006 to 2010, and later dated billionaire businessman Anthony Shek, with the pair parting ways in 2023.

With the romance now out in the open, attention has also turned back to Twins, who are celebrating their 25th anniversary this year.

Asked about upcoming plans, Choi and Chung offered a teasing tease of their own, saying simply: “Stay tuned.”