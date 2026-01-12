KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — One person was killed and nine others injured in an explosion at HELP university's cafeteria in Bukit Damansara here earlier today.

City police chief Commissioner Datuk Fadil Marsus said the victim, a 24-year-old contractor, died from his injuries at Hospital Kuala Lumpur following the incident which took place around 11.45am.

Those caught in the blast included four students, a technician and two canteen workers, while two other contractors sustained serious injuries.

The cause of the explosion has yet to be confirmed, although liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is believed to have been involved.

Earlier Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department confirmed the cafeteria explosion and that personnel were also dispatched to the scene.

MORE TO COME