KUCHING, Jan 9 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a severe continuous heavy rain warning for East Malaysia until Saturday.

MetMalaysia director-general Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said analysis of weather forecast models indicates that the monsoon surge is expected to persist until Sunday.

He said the strong winds and rough seas warning for the South China Sea has been extended to next Tuesday.

“This situation has the potential to bring continuous rainfall in Sarawak, western Sabah, and the Federal Territory of Labuan.

“At the same time, strong winds and rough seas are likely to occur in the South China Sea during this period,” he said in a notice.

Members of the public are advised to regularly refer to www.met.gov.my, MetMalaysia’s official social media channels, and download the myCuaca application for the latest verified information. — The Borneo Post