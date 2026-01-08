NILAI, Jan 8 — The suspect, believed to be involved in an incident involving an improvised explosive device (IED) in Desa Palma, Nilai on December 22 last year, is set to face five charges.

Nilai district police chief Supt Johari Yahya said the local man in his 60s will be charged tomorrow at Tuanku Ja’afar Seremban Hospital, where he is receiving treatment.

He said the suspect faces three charges under Section 3 of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958 for possessing explosives with the intent to cause injury.

“The explosives were found in a unit at Desa Palma apartment, in a Proton Wira parked in the Star Valley Nilai area and by the main road in Kampung Batang Benar, Mantin.

“He also faces a charge under Section 4 of the same Act and a count under Section 435 of the Penal Code for criminal damage using explosives, which destroyed a public vehicle,” he said in a statement here today.

Johari said the case is classified as high-security, adding that the police have taken appropriate measures to ensure public safety.

He said the probe found the incident involved dangerous explosives, posing a serious threat to public safety and damaging property.

Johari said a thorough investigation was conducted, including CCTV analysis, witness statements, forensic checks and action by the Bomb Disposal Unit.

“Police take any act involving explosives and threats to public safety seriously, and strict, uncompromising action will be taken against anyone involved in such activities,” he said. — Bernama