PUTRAJAYA, Jan 8 — Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir today said that the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) blueprint will be unveiled in the first quarter of this year.

Akmal, who’s also the Johor Bahru MP, said he will meet his Singaporean counterpart, Gan Kim Yong at the end of this month.

“Definitely our plan is to unveil the blueprint, God willing, within the first quarter.

“We are arranging for a meeting between myself and the Minister from Singapore by the end of this month,” he briefly told reporters after his 2026 minister’s address.

The JS-SEZ to focus on 11 key sectors, including manufacturing, logistics, financial services, and the digital economy.

It covers the Iskandar development area, Forest City, Pengerang Integrated Petroleum Complex, and Desaru, with a land area of 357,128 hectares.

The Iskandar development region also includes Johor Bahru City Centre, Iskandar Puteri, Tanjung Pelepas-Tanjung Bin, Pasir Gudang, Senai-Skudai, and Sedenak.