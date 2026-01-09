TAWAU, Jan 9 — An 18-year-old local was arrested on suspicion of threatening another through text messages at Lorong Industri Megah 1, Jalan Tiku, here on Tuesday.

Tawau District Police Chief ACP Jasmin Hussin said the arrest followed a police report lodged by a 15-year-old boy after receiving threatening SMS messages from the suspect.

“The victim received threatening messages from an unknown number while at a mosque in the Ranggu area and reported the matter to police,” he said.

Following the complaint, a team conducted operations to locate the suspect before making the arrest.

Police also seized a smartphone and SIM card believed used by the suspect to send the threatening messages.

“The suspect and seized items were subsequently taken to the District Police Headquarters for further investigation and follow-up action,” Jasmin said. — Daily Express