KOTA BHARU, Jan 8 — Police have busted a flower seedling smuggling operation after arresting two men, aged 17 and 49, in an Isuzu truck on the Jeli-Grik highway, last Monday.

Jeli district police chief Supt Kamarulzaman Harun said in a statement today that the driver and assistant were detained after a police team spotted the truck being driven suspiciously.

He said inspections found 156 boxes containing 7,900 Bromeliad seedlings believed to have been smuggled in for the state’s local market.

Kamarulzaman said the total value of the seizure, including the truck, is estimated at RM1.395 million, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 6 of the Plant Quarantine Act 1976 (Act 167).

“The suspects and all confiscated items have been handed over to the Kelantan Agriculture Department for further action,” he added. — Bernama