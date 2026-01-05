JASIN, Jan 5 — Police arrested three individuals and seized a firearm along with ammunition in a raid at a house near here yesterday evening.

Jasin police chief Supt Lee Robert said the raid at about 5.30pm was conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department of the district police headquarters following a public tip-off.

“During the raid, police detained two men aged 54 and 45, and a 22-year-old woman, and found a firearm and ammunition placed on a table beneath the garage of the house,” he said in a statement today.

Further checks revealed that the two men had three and seven prior records, respectively, involving criminal and drug-related offences, while the woman had no criminal record.

He added that items seized included a brown shotgun, a shotgun handguard, and a cartridge belt.

“Also seized were 10 white 12-bore shotgun cartridges, as well as one 12-bore cartridge each in red, green and brown colours, and a firearm case,” he said.

Lee added that all three suspects have been remanded for three days until January 7, and the case is being investigated under Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960. — Bernama