KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — The Magistrates’ Court in Hulu Terengganu has extended the remand of a lawyer by a further four days to assist investigations into the alleged smuggling of drugs into Marang Prison last month.

Buletin TV3 reported that magistrate Nur Athirah Hashim granted the extension until Wednesday to allow investigators to continue inquiries under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. The suspect is 32.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairudin said the case was uncovered after prison officers detected prohibited items inside an inmate during a routine security inspection, which investigators believe were brought into the prison with the assistance of a lawyer.

The case involves a 25-year-old male inmate and a lawyer, both detained to assist investigations for suspected abetment.

Khairi said the incident was discovered on December 23 at about 5pm when senior prison officers conducted intake checks on the inmate after he had attended proceedings at the Kuala Terengganu high court.

A scan using a body scanner detected foreign objects inside the inmate’s body, prompting his isolation and placement under close medical observation at the prison clinic.

Later that day, the inmate expelled 12 packets suspected to contain yaba pills and cannabis. A further 14 packets, believed to contain yaba pills and Erimin 5, were expelled the following day.

Police said the total seizure comprised 123g of yaba pills, 21g of cannabis and 13g of Erimin 5, with an estimated street value of RM16,000. The drugs were believed to be sufficient to supply about 800 users.

On December 30, the Marang Magistrates’ Court had granted an initial six-day remand order against the lawyer to facilitate investigations.