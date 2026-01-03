KUCHING, Jan 3 — The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has called on all Malaysians to make health a top personal priority in light of the growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in the country.

Emphasising that good health is fundamental to a good quality of life, MMA president Datuk Dr Thirunavukarasu Rajoo said it enables individuals to remain independent, productive and actively engaged with their families, communities and national development.

Citing the National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) 2023, he said one in six adults (15.6 per cent) in Malaysia has diabetes, nearly three in 10 (29.2 per cent) have hypertension, and one in three (33.3 per cent) have high cholesterol.

“Obesity is also increasing significantly. These conditions are major risk factors for heart disease, stroke, kidney failure and other complications that lead to long-term suffering and reduced productivity at both individual and national levels,” he said in a statement.

Dr Thirunavukarasu said it is timely for Malaysians to take simple but meaningful steps to protect their health, starting with regular medical check-ups with a general practitioner.

He stressed that early detection and timely intervention can prevent the progression of many chronic conditions.

“Programmes like PeKa B40, which offer free health screening and follow-up care for eligible individuals, must be fully utilised,” he said.

Beyond screening, he added that daily lifestyle decisions — including eating in moderation, exercising regularly, managing stress and getting adequate sleep — are key to maintaining long-term health and preventing avoidable diseases.

Dr Thirunavukarasu also said health is not solely an individual responsibility but a collective one that must be shared across society and government.

While acknowledging the heavy burden borne by the Ministry of Health (MoH), he said health outcomes cannot improve without stronger whole-of-government support.

In this regard, he urged the Finance Ministry to ensure adequate and sustained funding for healthcare, particularly preventive and primary care.

“Public healthcare spending has hovered around 2 to 2.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) for years — far below the recommended 5 per cent.

“If we are serious about improving population health and future-proofing the system, this must change,” he said.

He added that the Public Services Department (JPA) must urgently address healthcare human resource bottlenecks, including the creation of permanent posts and equitable deployment of staff nationwide.

“These are not new issues. We have been highlighting an understaffed, overworked and underfunded public healthcare system for more than a decade. The time for discussion is over — meaningful reform and real investment are needed,” he said.

Dr Thirunavukarasu also called on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to make health reform a national priority, describing it as a matter of national security, economic stability and social well-being.

Leadership from the top, he said, is essential to drive coordinated, system-wide change.

He further urged MPs to prioritise health in policy and budget deliberations.

“Health reforms require enabling legislation, appropriate financing and accountability for outcomes — and Parliament is where these decisions must be made.

“MPs must ensure the health needs of their constituents are heard and addressed,” he said.

Reiterating that every ministry, policymaker, employer and individual has a role to play, Dr Thirunavukarasu said: “Let 2026 be the year we move forward together with renewed commitment, stronger political will and genuine support for those on the frontlines.

“MMA stands ready to work with all stakeholders across government, civil society and the private sector to build a healthier, more resilient Malaysia for all.” — The Borneo Post