KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — After three years, the defamation suit filed by former minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa, against the political party PAS has finally been amicably resolved at the High Court here today.

On December 15, 2022, Mujahid filed the suit against PAS over a Facebook post by the party that linked the former Amanah Vice-President to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community, according to a report published in Utusan Malaysia today.

PAS, named as the defendant, was sued through its secretary-general, Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

During proceedings before Judge Roslan Mat Nor, Mujahid’s lawyer, Noorazmir Zakaria, informed the court that both parties had reached an agreement and agreed to end the dispute permanently.

“We refer to a letter dated December 26 which states that both parties have agreed to the terms of a settlement that are not disclosed to the public.

“Therefore, our client (Mujahid) agrees to withdraw the suit without the freedom to file again and without any order regarding costs,” the lawyer said.

The matter was also confirmed by Yusfarizal Yussoff, representing the party.

Following this, Judge Roslan dismissed the suit and thanked both parties for their willingness to resolve the case out of court.

“The court records its appreciation to the plaintiff and defendant for their readiness to settle the dispute out of court, as well as the efforts of the lawyers in the negotiations.

“Accordingly, this case is dismissed,” the judge said.

Meanwhile, in a joint statement, both parties agreed to resolve the matter amicably, noting that there were other important issues that needed attention for the country’s interest.

“Takiyuddin, as secretary-general of PAS, without admitting any liability, openly and sincerely apologised to Mujahid for the post.

“Mujahid, appreciating this sincere gesture, agreed to withdraw the lawsuit.

“Both parties hope that this settlement will be accepted and respected by all and not be used to disrupt the country’s wellbeing,” the statement said.

In his statement of claim, Mujahid alleged that PAS had tarnished his reputation, humiliated, and defamed him by making or publishing the defamatory statements on the party’s Facebook account.

He sought an order for PAS to retract and remove the defamatory statements and images within 14 days of the judgment, as well as general, exemplary, and aggravated damages.

In its defence, PAS argued that the plaintiff’s claim was flawed and invalid because he failed to identify the individuals responsible who had control over and published the content in question.