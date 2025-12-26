PETALING JAYA, Dec 26 — PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang says Bersatu must decide whether to act against five of its Perlis assemblymen who withdrew support for menteri besar Mohd Shukri Ramli.

The assemblymen’s move triggered a political crisis in the state. According to Free Malaysia Today (FMT), Hadi stressed the matter was entirely Bersatu’s responsibility.

“That is up to Bersatu. It is Bersatu’s decision,” he told a press conference in Marang.

Pressed on whether PAS expected Bersatu to punish them, Hadi said the decision should be left to their “conscience”, while emphasising that political solidarity ought to guide their actions.

“Solidarity (kesetiakawanan) should exist. If there is solidarity, they should defend one another,” he was quoted as saying.

Hadi also cautioned against judging Bersatu as a whole, noting that the party comprises individuals with differing opinions and internal positions.

Tensions within Perikatan Nasional escalated after Shukri resigned as menteri besar yesterday, citing health reasons.

He emphasised that his resignation was not the result of five Bersatu representatives and three PAS assemblymen pulling their support.

PAS has since expelled Chuping representative Saad Seman, Bintong’s Fakhrul Anwar Ismail and Guar Sanji’s Mohd Ridzuan Hashim.

According to FMT, the Bersatu assemblymen implicated are Abu Bakar Hamzah (Kuala Perlis), Izizam Ibrahim (Titi Tinggi), Megat Hashirat Hassan (Pauh), Wan Zikri Afthar Ishak (Tambun Tulang) and Marzita Mansor (Sena).