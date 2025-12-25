KOTA BHARU, Dec 25 — Without a big party or excessive decorations, Christmas in Kelantan is celebrated in a simple atmosphere centred on neighbourhood harmony and mutual respect between the multi-religious communities in the state.

Despite their status as a minority community, Christians in Kelantan continue to live their daily lives peacefully and comfortably, being accepted as part of the local community and enjoying the freedom of religion that has been preserved for a long time.

A Christian, Andrew Yeap Kuang Wei, 47, said good relations with neighbours from various backgrounds are the main foundation of the harmonious Christmas celebration in the state.

“Although we are a minority, freedom to worship is still preserved. Relations with the local community are also very good and there is mutual respect despite different religions,” he told Bernama at the First Assembly Church, here, recently.

Yeap, who is also the secretary of the church, said the harmonious atmosphere has long been part of the life of the Christian community in Kelantan and has never been disturbed by any racial or religious tensions.

According to him, Christians usually attend church services on Christmas Day, which are accompanied by prayers and Christmas carols before continuing the celebration with family and friends.

Kelantan Presbyterian Church priest Lim Khet Keang, 59, decorates a Christmas tree at the Presbyterian Church in Kota Bharu, December 24, 2025. — Bernama pic

“After that, we return to our respective homes to celebrate Christmas with special dishes according to their convenience, including grilled chicken, while strengthening family ties,” he said.

Yeap said among the customs practised include giving gifts, especially to children, in addition to decorating homes with Christmas trees and decorative lights to enliven the festive atmosphere.

Meanwhile, another believer, Peggy Lua Kheng Luan, 65, who has lived in Kelantan for more than 40 years, said that true harmony is largely achieved through neighbourly relationships that understand and respect each other.

She said that although the Christmas celebration in this state is not as lively as in the federal capital, the atmosphere of peace and security is still felt every year as a result of good relations between residents of various religions.

“Throughout our time living in Kelantan, my husband, James Wong Keang Meng, 71, and I have never faced any issues related to religious freedom. Relationships with our neighbours have always been maintained and we have mutual respect,” she said.

According to Lua, the simplicity of the celebration does not affect the meaning of Christmas, but rather gives space for the Christian community to celebrate it with gratitude in a peaceful atmosphere.

“For us, the most important thing is peace and harmony in daily life,” she said. — Bernama