PUTRAJAYA, Dec 24 — The homeownership rate in Malaysia reached 78 per cent in 2024, chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said.

He noted that 19.7 per cent of residences were rented, while 2.4 per cent were quarters.

“Homeownership by ethnicity shows that 75.0 per cent of Bumiputera households own homes, up from 73.3 per cent in 2022,” he said in a statement on the 2024 Malaysia Basic Amenities Survey Report.

Regarding access to basic utilities, Mohd Uzir said 97.2 per cent of households had access to treated piped water, while almost all households, or 99.9 per cent, have access to electricity.

“These findings show that Malaysian households enjoy strong access to housing and essential utilities across income and ethnic groups,” he added.

Mohd Uzir also highlighted that Malaysians continue to benefit from significant healthcare access, with 97.8 per cent of households being within five kilometres of a public healthcare facility, and 92.8 per cent within the same distance of a private healthcare facility.

“This indicates that households in both urban and rural areas have good access to medical services, contributing to more equitable and comprehensive health coverage nationwide,” he said.

The report also revealed that educational institutions remain easily accessible, with 98.7 per cent of households being within 5 kilometres of a primary school, 95.9 per cent from a secondary school, and 98.2 per cent from a public kindergarten.

Mohd Uzir further emphasised that Malaysian households are increasingly equipped with essential technologies supporting communication, learning, and access to information, as smartphone ownership stood at 98.4 per cent, while internet subscriptions had risen to 99.6 per cent.

“These findings underline positive improvements in living standards and access to basic amenities for families across the country,” he added. — Bernama