SEREMBAN, Dec 24 — Eight houses housing 51 residents were destroyed in a fire at Batu 9, Jalan Labu here this morning.

Seremban 2 Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) senior operations commander Yusri Abdullah Sani said that in the incident, which occurred at 9.18am, eight houses were completely razed, while another sustained about 30 per cent damage.

“All the victims managed to escape safely and no injuries were reported. They are currently being accommodated at the temporary evacuation centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Labu.

“The cause of the fire and the estimated losses are still under investigation,” he told Bernama today.

He said the fire was brought under control at 10.10 am, and overhaul operations are ongoing to ensure there is no recurrence.

The operation involved 26 personnel from the Seremban 2 Fire and Rescue Station (BBP), Nilai BBP and the Pelegong Volunteer Fire Brigade (PBS), supported by seven fire engines, including two Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) units, an Emergency Medical Services Unit (EMRS) and a water tanker.

Meanwhile, one of the victims, identified as S. Lethchumy, 73, said she suffered losses estimated at more than RM300,000 as a result of the fire, including savings amounting to RM40,000 and several pieces of jewellery.

“At the time of the incident, I was preparing breakfast when I suddenly smelled smoke and saw flames coming from the kitchen wall.

“Everything happened very quickly. We did not manage to save any belongings. I immediately shouted to my children and two grandchildren to get out of the house to save themselves,” she said when met at the scene.

She added that the incident compounded the hardship she had endured following the loss of her eldest child in December 2023. — Bernama