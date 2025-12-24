KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusoff has called on Malaysians to use festive celebrations as a platform to further strengthen unity, harmony and mutual respect among the country’s multiracial and multireligious society.

In his Christmas message on X today, he reminded the people to always avoid any elements, words or actions that could trigger anger, unease or misunderstanding among any parties when celebrating the diversity that defines Malaysia’s identity.

“Religious, racial and cultural sensitivities must always be preserved to ensure that the harmony we enjoy continues to be safeguarded. Differences in backgrounds are not a reason for division, but rather a strength that unites us.

“With the spirit of tolerance, mutual understanding and respect, every celebration can serve as a strong foundation for national unity. Let us continue to work hand in hand, set aside our differences and jointly build a sustainable national economy for the well-being of the people,” he said.

According to Fadillah, unity in diversity was the backbone of stability, prosperity and a more secure future for the country, in line with the aspirations of the Madani Government.

“May the peace, harmony and unity we enjoy today continue to be preserved and passed on to future generations,” he added. — Bernama