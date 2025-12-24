KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Police have arrested 85 individuals suspected of being involved in online gambling activities during Ops Dadu Mega, a nationwide operation conducted from last Saturday to yesterday.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk M Kumar, said 21 premises were raided, with 20 of them found to be used as call centres for managing and promoting gambling websites.

Various items were seized, including computers, tablets, mobile phones, and other equipment.

“Initial investigations revealed that the syndicate targeted both local and foreign customers, including those from the Philippines, China, and Australia. One of the premises raided was a call centre operating an investment scam targeting local customers,” Kumar said in a statement today.

The 85 arrested, including 47 locals and 38 foreigners, are believed to have worked as operators and customer service officers for the online gambling activities.

They have been brought to the relevant district police headquarters for documentation and further investigation under Section 4B(a), Section 4(1)(c), and Section 4(1)(g) of the Common Gambling Houses Act 1953, Section 420 of the Penal Code, as well as Section 6(1)(c) and Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Meanwhile, Kumar said since Jan 1, the police have raided 117 premises used as call centres for gambling activities and arrested 731 individuals suspected of involvement.

“These operations will continue to be intensified to combat illegal gambling activities across the country. At the same time, the public is urged to continue providing information to help the police in eradicating these activities,” he said. — Bernama