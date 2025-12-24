KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia’s courtesy visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi yesterday, reinforced bilateral ties and mutual respect between the two countries.

The King said the hour-long meeting at Qasr Al Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi also paved the way for a more strategic, forward-looking Malaysia-UAE partnership.

His Majesty also said the one-on-one meeting with Sheikh Mohamed covered cooperation in economic, investment, and food security matters.

“We also discussed various matters, including efforts to strengthen Malaysia-UAE defence cooperation,” the King said in a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook.

Sultan Ibrahim’s courtesy visit to Sheikh Mohamed, Ruler of Abu Dhabi, is part of a special UAE visit at the President’s invitation, which began yesterday. — Bernama