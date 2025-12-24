JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 24 — The total fines imposed by the courts reached RM3.81 million, while cumulative jail sentences amounted to one year and four months for offences convicted under the Environmental Quality Act 1974 and its regulations this year in Johor, according to Johor Department of Environment (DOE) director Dr Mohd Famey Yusoff.

He said the courts had handed down prison sentences and fines against individuals and responsible parties convicted of environmental offences.

“The penalties imposed include imprisonment of up to 16 months along with fines, and fines of up to RM450,000, including the implementation of custodial sentences depending on the seriousness and recurrence of the offences.

“In addition, the enforcement of these penalties aims to create a clear deterrent effect and prevent the repetition of offences, particularly serious and repeat violations,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Famey said his department would continue to prioritise enforcement against offences under Section 34A, Section 34B and Section 18 of the Environmental Quality Act 1974, which involve serious pollution and the management of hazardous substances without approval.

“At the same time, we urge all premises owners and industrial operators to comply with legal provisions, ensure pollution control systems function effectively, and obtain technical advisory services from the DOE to ensure continuous compliance.

“Compliance with environmental laws is not only a legal obligation, but a shared responsibility to safeguard environmental sustainability and the well-being of the community,” he said.

He also sought public cooperation in channelling information and complaints via the 24-hour toll-free line 1-800-88-2727, by email to [email protected], or through the DOE e-complaint portal at https://eaduan.doe.gov.my. — Bernama