PUTRAJAYA, Dec 24 — The issue of bidding among e-hailing drivers will be among the initial matters to be addressed by the Gig Consultative Council, which will be established to ensure a balanced approach in safeguarding the interests of drivers, platform operators and consumers.

The Ministry of Human Resources (Kesuma) said that, in accordance with Part VI of the Gig Workers Bill 2025, the Gig Consultative Council will be set up once the legislation comes into force.

The council will serve as a tripartite platform comprising representatives from the government, gig workers and contract entities, with the role of advising and submitting recommendations to the government on minimum income rates, formulas and standards to be adopted, as well as matters concerning the welfare and interests of gig workers.

“The Gig Consultative Council will also function as a platform for continuous dialogue and negotiation on policies and issues affecting the gig sector, including efforts to ensure that gig workers receive a more stable, fair and sustainable income,” the ministry said in a statement today.

“Kesuma believes that the issue of bidding among e-hailing drivers will be among the initial matters to be deliberated by the council to ensure a balance between the interests of drivers, platform operators and users,” it said.

The ministry said the statement was issued in response to local media reports on the proposal to offer e-hailing services using a bargaining or bidding concept, which had been raised by several gig worker organisations to the Ministry of Transport (MOT).

Kesuma also stressed its readiness to work closely with the MOT in addressing the issue comprehensively, with the aim of safeguarding the welfare of gig workers while ensuring the sustainability of the platform-based economic ecosystem in the country.

The ministry added that the Gig Workers Bill 2025 was passed by Parliament during the August and September sittings and is currently in the process of being gazetted.

“The bill is proposed to be enforced in 2026,” it said. — Bernama