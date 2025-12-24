PUTRAJAYA, Dec 24 — The birth dose of the Hepatitis B vaccine will continue to be maintained under the National Immunisation Programme despite recent developments in the United States, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

In a statement today, the ministry said the decision was made in line with recommendations by the World Health Organization (WHO), even though the US Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices (ACIP) had voted to discontinue the implementation of the universal Hepatitis B birth dose.

“Administration of the Hepatitis B birth dose within 24 hours after birth is crucial to prevent transmission of the Hepatitis B virus from mother to child. Hepatitis B infection in early life carries a high risk of developing chronic infection, which may later lead to liver cirrhosis and liver cancer in adulthood,” the statement said.

MOH said the implementation of the Hepatitis B birth dose in Malaysia has proven effective since 1989 in reducing Hepatitis B infection rates among children and has contributed to long-term health protection for the population.

According to MOH, the measure is also in line with global commitments to achieve the target of eliminating Hepatitis B as a public health threat by 2030.

The ministry stressed that national immunisation policy decisions are based on scientific evidence, local and global epidemiological data, as well as expert views.

“Any changes to this policy will only be considered if there is strong evidence and international consensus to support it,” the statement said.

In this regard, MOH reminded all parents and guardians to ensure that their babies receive the Hepatitis B birth dose according to the prescribed schedule to protect children from vaccine-preventable infections.

“The Ministry of Health will continue to monitor the Hepatitis B situation in the country and ensure that the implementation of the National Immunisation Programme remains safe, effective and evidence-based,” the statement said. — Bernama