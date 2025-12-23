KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — A woman believed to be from China has drawn widespread attention on social media after a video alleged that she had been living at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) for about a year.

The video, shared by a Threads user, features a voiceover claiming that the woman had been eating, sleeping and bathing at the airport during that period.

In the footage, the woman is seen becoming visibly agitated, allegedly after children were playing near her.

She is shown scolding or speaking loudly to another passenger, while a woman dressed in a brown T-shirt and jeans appeared to be trying to calm her down.

The woman, who wore sunglasses throughout the video, was dressed in black leggings and a light blue crop top, with her hair tied in a ponytail.

She was later seen seated at one of KLIA’s waiting areas, looking at her phone, surrounded by multiple pieces of luggage placed on airport trolleys.

The clip has since sparked debate online, with users questioning how long the woman had been staying at the airport and whether authorities were aware of her situation.

As of publication, there has been no official comment from the Immigration Department or Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB), the operator of KLIA.