SHAH ALAM, Dec 23 — The mother of the late Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matin, Ismanira Abdul Manaf, failed in her appeal to defer the five-year prison sentence she is serving, the High Court here ruled today.

The court dismissed the application after finding no special circumstances or elements that would justify granting the stay, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

Judge Datuk Aslam Zainuddin said the decision was made after the court reviewed written submissions and heard oral arguments from both the applicant and the prosecution.

“The court rejects the application and finds that there are no special circumstances or elements allowing the court to approve the postponement,” he said.

Ismanira was represented by lawyers Haresh Mahadevan, Ramzani Idris, and Lavanesh Haresh, while the prosecution, as respondent, was led by Deputy Public Prosecutors Mohd. Izham Ali and Ahmad Iqbal Azman.

On October 31, Judge Dr Syahliza Warnoh sentenced Ismanira to five years’ imprisonment at Kajang Prison.

The court also issued a two-year good behaviour bond with a RM3,000 surety to be provided by a Malaysian citizen, along with an order for 120 hours of community service to be completed within six months after her release.

Ismanira, 30, was found guilty of neglecting Zayn Rayyan after the defence failed to raise reasonable doubt at the end of the trial.

Under the amended charge, Ismanira, who had custody of Zayn Rayyan, was accused of neglecting the child in a manner that could cause physical injury.

The offences were alleged to have occurred around Block R, Pangsapuri Idaman, Damansara Damai, extending to the nearby river near Apartmen Idaman, between 12pm on December 5, 2023, and 9.55pm on December 6, 2023.