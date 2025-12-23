KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an alert-level continuous rain warning for the East Coast states and Johor.

Continuous rain is expected in Terengganu and Kelantan, affecting Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Bachok, Machang and Pasir Puteh from Dec 25 to 28.

Similar weather conditions are also forecast in Pahang, involving Jerantut, Maran, Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin, as well as Johor, covering Segamat, Kluang, Mersing and Kota Tinggi, from Dec 26 to 29. — Bernama