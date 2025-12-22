SIBU, Dec 21 — Fifty-three Sibu Prison inmates were baptised during a ceremony overseen by Sacred Heart Cathedral Sibu rector Reverend Father Philip Hu last Saturday.

In his homily during the Iban-language Sunday Mass yesterday, Hu called on the public to accept the inmates back into society after they complete their sentences.

“This is important for them to live a new life as Christians within the community. Welcoming former inmates back reflects the true practice of Christian values rooted in compassion and blessing,” he said.

He added that an inclusive attitude would prevent them from feeling marginalised, and help them leave behind their old lives and avoid repeating past mistakes.

Hu also praised the Sibu Methodist Church for establishing a special centre to help former inmates rebuild their lives after release.

“They are provided with accommodation and given job opportunities at coffee shops. This is a very commendable initiative by them to assist former inmates,” he said. — The Borneo Post