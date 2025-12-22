KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) today emphasised that its decision to apply for a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) for Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on 47 charges of criminal breach of trust, corruption, and money laundering involving Yayasan Akalbudi funds was in strict compliance with the law.

In a statement today, the AGC said that its application for a DNAA on Sept 4, 2023, was also based on the circumstances at the time, including the need to conduct further investigations.

“This Chambers refers to a Free Malaysia Today (FMT) report today stating that a judicial review application has been filed at the High Court concerning the decision of the High Court here on Sept 4, 2023, which granted Ahmad Zahid a discharge not amounting to an acquittal.

“That judicial review application raises issues concerning the progress and outcome of the investigations referenced at the time of the DNAA application. We are mindful that the matter involves significant questions regarding public confidence and the proper administration of justice,” the statement read.

The AGC added that, as the matter is now before the court, it will not be making any further statement regarding the merits of the application.

“This Chambers will cooperate fully with the judicial process, address this matter through the prescribed legal channels, and comply with any court orders or decisions,” the statement added.

On Sept 4, 2023, the High Court here granted Ahmad Zahid a DNAA on 47 charges of criminal breach of trust, corruption, and money laundering involving Yayasan Akalbudi funds.

Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah, now a Federal Court judge, made the ruling after the prosecution informed the court that the AGC intended to discontinue proceedings against him.

Lawyer Datuk Syed Amir Syakib Arsalan Syed Ibrahim filed the application for judicial review today, seeking, among other things, a mandamus order to compel the Attorney General and the prosecutors to complete their investigation and review concerning the DNAA granted to Ahmad Zahid. — Bernama