Kuala Lumpur, Dec 21 — Police have so far recorded statements from six witnesses to assist investigations into a case involving a pupil who is alleged to have been sexually assaulted at a religious school in Kampung Pandan here.

In a statement, Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Fadil Marsus said further investigations are ongoing, including the possibility that other pupils may also have been victims, according to Sinar Harian.

He reportedy added that the suspect, a 40-year-old teacher, has been remanded for six days from yesterday until Thursday.

“Checks found that the suspect has no previous criminal record and we have recorded statements from six witnesses in connection with the case,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that police would refer the investigation papers to the Deputy Public Prosecutor once the probe is completed for further instructions.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 14(d) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.