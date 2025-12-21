KOTA KINABALU, Dec 21 — Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) senior leader Datuk John Ambrose has praised Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Haji Noor for what he described as a wise and mature decision in indicating that GRS is likely to give way to Barisan Nasional (BN) in the coming Lamag and Kinabatangan by-elections.

John, who is also GRS supreme council member, said Hajiji’s stance reflected political maturity and a strong commitment to maintaining unity and stability within the Sabah government.

“This is a wise decision by Hajiji. It shows respect for past electoral outcomes and prioritises unity and camaraderie among parties that form the state government,” he said in a statement.

He added that GRS’ inclination to not field candidates in Lamag and Kinabatangan demonstrated sincerity in strengthening cooperation with Barisan Nasional, which had previously won both seats.

According to John, Hajiji’s leadership approach was focused on long-term political stability rather than short-term political gains.

“He is the kind of leader that Sabah needs, someone who can see far into the future yet make wise and decisive decisions in the present. He knows that when Sabah is politically stable, everything else will fall into place. Economically, it allows room for Sabah to prosper. Investors will have confidence to invest.

“By choosing to support Barisan Nasional, GRS is sending a clear message that unity and collaboration are more important than contesting every seat. It also means that the GRS values strengthening state and federal ties,” he added.

On Tuesday, Hajiji, who is also GRS chairman, said the coalition was likely to sit out the Lamag state seat and Kinabatangan parliamentary by-elections out of respect for Barisan Nasional, which had won both constituencies previously.

He said the matter would be discussed within GRS but stressed that, in principle, the coalition was prepared to give way and assist the BN in ensuring victory in both seats. Hajiji also said discussions would be held with Umno president and Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to finalise the decision.

The by-elections were called following the death of the incumbent, the late Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

The Election Commission has fixed polling day for Jan 24, 2026, with nomination day on Jan 10 and early voting on Jan 20.

Commenting on the Sabah Budget 2026, recently tabled by the GRS State Government, John said it reflected a people-centric fiscal approach that prioritises welfare, economic resilience and sustainable development.

He said it again portrayed a sincere commitment by the Hajiji-led state leadership to address real challenges faced by ordinary Sabahans, from rural communities to urban workers and young graduates seeking employment opportunities.

He cited the decision to increase the quota of Rumah Mesra SMJ to 50 units per constituency, with specific allocations for individuals below the age of 40 and newly married young couples, describing it as a timely intervention to ease housing pressures faced by young families.

He also pointed out that the Budget 2026 reflected a shift away from short-term assistance towards empowering citizens to build sustainable livelihoods, citing allocations of RM15 million for the SME-UP Assistance Programme and RM5 million for the State Entrepreneurship Programme.

“These initiatives are not merely financial aid, but investments in self-reliance, particularly for youths and single mothers, enabling them to venture into entrepreneurship and improve their socio-economic standing,” he said.

John added that from all of this, Sabahans can see how Hajiji understands the human side of things.

“Yes, he is a Sabah leader. But he is human first and for that he feels for every Sabahan: all our hopes, our aspirations and challenges. He knows we all want a better life in our beloved home soil. But he also knows that without unity and stability, nothing can work.” — The Borneo Post