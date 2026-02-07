KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 — Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) has welcomed the Transport Ministry’s (MOT) proposal to review existing laws to impose stricter penalties on cable theft and trespassing along national rail facilities.

KTMB said such incidents not only disrupt critical rail infrastructure but also pose safety risks to train operations and passengers, leading to service delays and operational disruptions.

The company reported that cable thefts in 2025 caused losses of RM4.4 million, including replacement and system restoration costs.

The incidents also contributed to a total train delay of 24,891 minutes during the year.

“Stronger fines and stricter enforcement will send a clear message that the Madani government is serious about safeguarding the rail network and ensuring a better experience for passengers,” KTMB said in a statement today.

KTMB also stressed that stealing cables and damaging rail infrastructure is a serious offence under the Railways Act 1991 (Act 463) and the Land Public Transport Act 2010 (Act 715), punishable by fines, imprisonment, or both.

Beyond enforcement, KTMB is ramping up public education and awareness initiatives.

Its latest campaign includes a public service video highlighting railway safety, cable theft, and the dangers of trespassing.

The campaign aims to inform the public about legal implications and shared responsibilities in protecting rail infrastructure.

The company is also upgrading signalling equipment along its railway lines to reduce theft risks.

Measures include heavier manhole covers, secondary cable protection, additional locks, and other physical safeguards.

KTMB said it is deploying Internet of Things (IoT) technologies such as sensors, CCTV, AI-equipped drones, alarms, and fiber-optic acoustic detection to improve monitoring and security of the rail network.

The operator added that it is working closely with authorities and relevant agencies to strengthen safety, surveillance, and law enforcement along railway tracks, ensuring services remain safe, reliable, and uninterrupted.