KULAI, Feb 7 — Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) has begun preliminary negotiations and discussions on seat distribution in preparation for a possible state election.

Johor DAP chairman Teo Nie Ching said the discussions currently involve only parties within the PH coalition.

“I think we cannot rule out the possibility of a Johor state election this year. Therefore, Johor PH has met, and now at the stage of discussing seat distribution,” she told reporters after attending the Next Gen Luxury Coaches Handover Ceremony here today.

Teo, who is also Deputy Minister of Communications, said that seat negotiations within PH would be finalised first before exploring any opportunities or possibilities for cooperation with other political parties.

The Johor PH deputy chairman added that it is customary for political negotiations to begin within the coalition before being expanded to other parties, if necessary.

She also expressed confidence that all political parties are currently making their respective preparations for the state election.

In the last Johor state election, PH won 12 of the 56 state seats, while Barisan Nasional secured 40 seats, Perikatan Nasional secured three seats, and Muda won one seat.

DAP won 10, while Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah), and Muda each secured one seat. — Bernama