SHAH ALAM, Dec 20 — A mother and daughter were reportedly arrested following a police raid at a house in Kayangan Heights here on Thursday, after two Indonesian women believed to be victims of human trafficking were rescued.

According to a report in The Star, Shah Alam district police chief Assistant Commissioner Ramsay Embol said the raid was carried out at about 2.30pm by officers from the district Criminal Investigation Department, acting on intelligence gathered on the case.

He reportedly said the two victims, aged 48 and 33, were found to have worked for the suspected employer for about two years and one month respectively.

“Both victims alleged that their mobile phones and passports were confiscated by their employer, and that they were forced to work overtime, frequently assaulted and had not been paid their wages for the past two months,” Ramsay was quoted as saying.

The suspects, both locals — a woman in her late 50s and her daughter in her early 30s — are believed to be the employers and have been remanded until Monday, Dec 22.

“The case is being investigated under Section 13 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007,” Ramsay reportedly said.