SHAH ALAM, Dec 15 — Police seized various types of drugs worth RM10.4 million and arrested three individuals in a raid on a three-storey terrace house in Kajang on December 8.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said the suspects — two local women and a foreign man aged between 40 and 45 — were believed to have acted as packers at the premises, which was suspected to have been used as a storage facility for various types of drugs over the past three months.

He said that in addition to various types of drugs weighing about 81 kilogrammes, police also seized 1,600 sticks of cigarettes containing suspected ganja buds, estimated to weigh about two kilogrammes, as well as 400 boxes of beverages and bottles believed to contain liquid ecstasy with a total volume of approximately 195.5 litres.

“The raid was carried out by the Selangor Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) in collaboration with the Kajang district police headquarters (IPD), based on information and intelligence. We believe all the seized drugs were intended for distribution within the Klang Valley,” he said at a press conference here today.

Other seizures included 1,539 packets of suspected ecstasy powder weighing approximately 50 kilogrammes, ketamine (21.5 kilogrammes), ecstasy pills (2.5 kilogrammes), syabu (980 grammes), Eramin 5 pills (3.5 kilogrammes) and yaba pills (587 grammes).

Shazeli added that the two female suspects were believed to have received a salary of RM5,000 each, while the male suspect was said to have only recently started work after entering the country on November 25.

He said police were still verifying the immigration status of the foreign man with the Immigration Department after discovering that there was no fingerprint entry on his passport.

“All suspects were remanded yesterday for seven days, and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said. — Bernama