SEREMBAN, Dec 13 — A childcare centre (taska) operating out of a house in Bandar Sri Sendayan has been ordered to close, following the recent death of a one-year-old girl who was under its care.

Negeri Sembilan Social Welfare Department (JKM) director Muhammad Yusry Che Dah said investigations found that it was also operating without approval under the Child Care Centre Act 1984.

“Even if a daycare centre operates from a residential house, it must be registered with JKM if it cares for four or more children. JKM will conduct a detailed inspection before granting approval.

“In this case, the house is believed to have been operating for almost two years and, based on initial reports, there were six to seven children under the care of the nanny involved,” he told Bernama here today.

Previously, Seremban district police chief ACP Azahar Abdul Rahim said a one-year-old girl died after being taken unconscious to a private clinic in Bandar Sri Sendayan last Monday.

Initial investigations found that, before the incident, the victim was under the care of a 32-year-old nanny who was reportedly in poor health.

Azahar said a post-mortem examination revealed injuries to the child’s abdomen, and the case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Yusry advised parents to ensure they send their children to registered childcare centres so that the children are cared for in accordance with established regulations, thereby reducing the risk of untoward incidents.

He also stressed that JKM will not compromise with any operator who violates the law, as the safety and welfare of children remain a top priority. — Bernama