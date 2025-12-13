KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — A man has been arrested after allegedly threatening another motorist with a machete during a dispute at the parking area of an apartment complex in Taman Indah Perdana, Gombak.

Police said the incident occurred yesterday and involved a suspect in his late 50s and a 47-year-old man who was driving a car at the time.

According to Gombak district police chief Assistant Commissioner Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir, the suspect is alleged to have threatened the victim with the weapon, knocked on the car window and damaged the victim’s mobile phone.

Police received a report on the incident at the Desa Jaya police station at about 12.45am, he said.

Investigations were initially carried out under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation and Section 427 for mischief.

“The suspect was arrested yesterday and has since been charged in court under Section 427 of the Penal Code,” Noor Ariffin said in a statement today.

No injuries were reported in the incident.