KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — The Negeri Sembilan police have confirmed the detention of three men suspected to be involved in a shooting at Jalan Rasah, near the Port Dickson Toll Plaza, yesterday morning, which left one person dead.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said the suspects, aged between 30 and 40, were arrested at various locations in the state yesterday, according to a report by BuletinTV3.

“We successfully made three arrests — local men in the Nilai, Seremban, and Port Dickson areas. They were brought to the Seremban Magistrates’ Court today and remanded for five days until December 15 to assist in investigations,” he said today.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code and Section 3 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971.

Yesterday, media reports stated that one man died while receiving treatment at a hospital, while another was critically injured after being shot in the incident around 7am.

Both men, who were in a Perodua Myvi during the incident, were taken to Hospital Tunku Ja’afar (HTJ) by members of the public.

Alzafny reportedly said that checks revealed the critically injured victim had 15 criminal records involving various offences, while the 43-year-old man who died was confirmed dead while receiving treatment.

The deceased is believed to have been the personal bodyguard of the critically injured victim.