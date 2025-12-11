SIBU, Dec 11 — The Sarawak government will convert Primary 4 to 6 textbooks for Mathematics, Science and English into digital formats, said Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee.

The Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development said the project with ARC Technologies Sdn Bhd will include animation, interactive elements and game-based learning.

He explained that 30 digital chapters are being developed to support teachers in conducting more engaging lessons without relying solely on whiteboards or traditional textbooks.

Dr Annuar pointed out the low performance of primary school pupils in the Ujian Penilaian Dual-Language Programme (UP-DLP), including those in urban areas, demonstrated the urgent need to strengthen the mastery of Mathematics and Science.

Only 199 out of nearly 29,000 candidates who sat for the inaugural assessment obtained an A in both subjects.

“This trend is very worrying because it may affect Sarawak students’ chances of pursuing higher education, especially when the free higher education policy will begin next year,” he said when presenting 18 smart TVs to nine primary schools in the Nangka state constituency at SK Kampung Bahagia Jaya, Teku, here.

This concern has prompted intensified efforts to ensure pupils gain access to more effective learning suitable for current educational needs, he said.

“In addition, to ensure a comprehensive intervention, I will organise a special workshop in mid-January called Emas (Empowering Mathematics and Science Sarawak), involving headmasters and Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs).

“This programme aims to formulate the state’s strategy to improve performance in the two critical subjects through the use of digital resources, teacher training and continuous monitoring,” he said.

Dr Annuar pointed out the weak performance among pupils is not solely due to their level of understanding, but also stems from the shortage of Mathematics and Science option teachers, which affects the quality of teaching and learning in classrooms.

He stressed that UP-DLP is an important benchmark as it is used to determine eligibility for entry into Yayasan Sarawak International Secondary School, which is gaining increasing interest among parents.

He said schools should therefore be better prepared to strengthen pupils’ mastery of core subjects.

He also urged parents and the PTA to play more active roles in ensuring pupils receive consistent learning support at home, in addition to utilising the facilities provided by the government.

“Teachers can deliver knowledge, but stability, discipline and moral support come from parents. This strong cooperation is essential if we want to see significant improvement in Mathematics and Science performance,” he added.

The smart televisions initiative serves as an effort to empower digital teaching and learning, as well as to help teachers deliver core subjects more interactively. — The Borneo Post