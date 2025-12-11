KANGAR, Dec 11 — The Perlis State Legislative Assembly sitting was told today that, based on the latest statistics, the state’s 32.8 per cent obesity rate is the highest in the country, while its diabetes prevalence rate of 20.6 per cent is the third highest.

State Women, Family and Community Development, Unity and Environment Committee chairman Wan Badariah Wan Saad said that, as such, several measures have been and are being taken to ensure the state government’s efforts to promote tourism and people’s health can run smoothly together, without harming community well-being.

“The State Health Department is aware of the Food Festival that is now attracting the general public, and it is the department’s duty to ensure that food handlers and the food sold comply with food safety and quality standards.”

“Numerous advocacy activities have been held with the Food Festival food handlers and visitors regarding food preparation and making healthier choices, including encouraging the sale of sugarless or less sweet food, the provision of smaller portions, as well as the sale of fruits and vegetables and being wary of the calorie content in food and beverage,” she said during the question-and-answer session at the assembly sitting at the Seri Putra Complex here today.

Wan Badariah was replying to a question from Megat Hashirat Hassan (PN-Pauh), who asked about the state government’s actions regarding the food festival, which was seen as closely linked to the state’s obesity and diabetes health campaign.

Wan Badariah responded to the question on behalf of state Welfare, Health and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman Datin Marzita Mansor.

Wan Badariah added that the State Health Department, in collaboration with the State Education Department, will launch a ‘War on Sugar’ campaign in schools next year using the ‘Sihat Stail Saya’ model designed by the Ministry of Health.

“This advocacy programme is based on a primordial concept where preventive activities are carried out from the very beginning among pupils to curb an increase in the prevalence of non-communicable diseases when they reach their teenage years and adulthood,” she said. — Bernama