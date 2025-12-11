KOTA KINABALU, Dec 11 — Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor hails the Paris Court of Appeal’s decision to annul the US$14.9 billion (RM61.2 billion) “Final Award” in favour of the self-proclaimed Sulu claimants as a decisive ruling and significant victory for Malaysia.

Hajiji reiterated the state’s sovereignity within Malaysia and said they have never and will never entertain such claims.

“The decision of the Paris Court of Appeal once again vindicated Sabah’s stand all this while.” he said in response to the statement of the Sulu Special Secretariat War Room, acting on behalf of the Malaysian Government, today.

The Sabah government reiterated its commitment to working with the federal government to quash any future claims.

“We also express our gratitude to the federal government for their hard work in defending Sabah’s sovereignty,” the chief minister said.

The court’s ruling, issued on December 9, concluded that the arbitrator Gonzalo Stampa lacked jurisdiction and further established that no valid arbitration agreement bound Malaysia to the proceedings.

Hajiji said the Sabah government remained strongly committed to continuing its close collaboration with the federal government to quash any future claims that may arise.

